How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Cowboys won the first meeting between the two teams, largely due to the Giants sustaining several big injuries in the contest. Dallas did have a late scare last week against Washington but should take some confidence into this divisional showdown.

The Giants are starting to get their key players back but it’s too late to make a run this season. These final games will be about evaluating which players are part of the team’s future, specifically quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. With two high draft picks in the upcoming draft, the Giants can’t afford any more missteps.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -550, Giants +400