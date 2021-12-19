How to watch Cardinals vs. Lions NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Cardinals have seen their lead in the NFC evaporate after a tough defeat at the hands of the Rams. Arizona will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the rest of the regular season, so Christian Kirk and A.J. Green will have to step up in his absence. Look for the Cardinals to put up a big score against Detroit’s soft defense.

The Lions will once again be without D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson, with the latter done for the season. Jared Goff has to show he can be a quarterback of the future, although he might get lucky as there’s no consensus franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft class. Dan Campbell’s first year has been a struggle but the Lions have been more competitive than a typical 1-win team.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cardinals vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -650, Lions +460