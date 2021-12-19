How to watch Panthers vs. Bills NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Panthers are playing musical chairs at the quarterback position, with Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold all vying for playing time to potentially be the solution at the position. Matt Rhule’s tenure has quickly gone south in Carolina, and there’s not much optimism for the future. The Panthers will use these final weeks to evaluate which players can contribute in the coming seasons.

The Bills lost a tough overtime game last week and now find themselves in the jumbled middle of the AFC playoff picture. Josh Allen’s injury scare has passed, and the quarterback should be ready for this game. Buffalo’s offense has been pass-heavy this season, but look for the Bills to establish the run more against Carolina’s vulnerable rush defense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

