Nick Vannett start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett has gradually started to be incorporated into the passing game over the past month.

Since being activated from injured reserve in Week 11, he has been a nice safety outlet for both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at quarterback. The Saints hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football this week so will he be a viable fantasy option for managers in Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Nick Vannett

For the past two games, Vannett has caught six of 10 targets for 92 yards. Add in his touchdown reception against the Bills in Week 12 and he has had three straight games where he’s netted seven fantasy points or more in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Vannett has been trending upwards for a month now but its not enough to warrant a start, especially if Adam Trautman is activated this week. Sit him against the Bucs.