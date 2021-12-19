Jared Goff start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff has had his struggles this season. While he led the Rams to a Super Bowl not too long ago, the Lions could be looking for their future quarterback in this years NFL Draft.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

This season, Jared Goff has thrown for 2,791 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Even with his struggles, the Lions have been in a majority of their losses. He’ll need to surprise many people if he wants to be the quarterback for the Lions following this season.

The Arizona Cardinals defense allows 209.8 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. They are also coming off a big divisional loss, so I would expect the defense to step their game up this week to get back on track. This is not a good sign for Goff and the Lions. I don't see the Lions offense having any success this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Goff should sit.