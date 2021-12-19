CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah has been a decent passing option for the Bengals over the last several weeks.

He hasn’t been explosive, but he’s garnered his fair share of targets as the team is the midst of a wild AFC playoff race. The team will travel west for a pivotal showdown against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, so what are the fantasy prospects for the veteran tight end?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah caught four of six targets for 56 yards in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. It was his best performance since the team’s Week 7 victory over Baltimore where he caught for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens.

He’s averaged 5.4 fantasy points per game in standard leagues this year and 8.26 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Uzomah hasn’t been explosive by any means on the fantasy front but he’s been consistent. Consistent tight end options are hard to come by at this point of the year and if you don’t have a better option, roll the dice and start him against Denver.