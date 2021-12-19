Julio Jones suffers hamstring injury in Week 15, OUT vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury, per Paul Kuharsky. Jones only had one target in the game before leaving to go back to the locker room.

Jones has been dealing with a nagging hamstring throughout this season, which has kept him off the field for weeks at a time. Last week, the veteran wide receiver made his return against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being on injured reserve since Nov. 13. Jones missed three games after he initially suffered the injury in Week 3.

Without Jones, the Titans are now left with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers at receiver. Westbrook-Ikhine has two receptions (four targets) for 17 yards, while Rogers has two receptions (two targets) for 10 yards. We could also see Tennessee get running backs D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols involved in the passing game, along with the tight ends.