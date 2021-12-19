James Robinson suffers knee injury in Week 15 vs. Texans, returns in second half

Update: As expected, Robinson has returned to the action in the second half of today’s game.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has exited Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans with a knee injury. The second-year back was shaken up following a tackle in the second quarter and sat at the next few plays. He was seen walking around on the sideline and didn’t enter the medical tent.

Robinson has already made a significant impact for the Jaguars this afternoon. He has taken 12 carries for 56 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown in the AFC South showdown as they’re making it a point to get him more touches. Jacksonville, of course, is trying to rally after a tumultuous week that was highlighted by the firing of head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is currently serving as the interim head coach.

The game is currently at halftime with the Jags trailing the Texans 20-10. We’ll see if Robinson will be good to go for the third quarter.