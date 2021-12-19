 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

James Robinson suffers knee injury in Week 15 vs. Texans, returns in second half

James Robinson suffers a knee injury in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Update: As expected, Robinson has returned to the action in the second half of today’s game.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has exited Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans with a knee injury. The second-year back was shaken up following a tackle in the second quarter and sat at the next few plays. He was seen walking around on the sideline and didn’t enter the medical tent.

Robinson has already made a significant impact for the Jaguars this afternoon. He has taken 12 carries for 56 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown in the AFC South showdown as they’re making it a point to get him more touches. Jacksonville, of course, is trying to rally after a tumultuous week that was highlighted by the firing of head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is currently serving as the interim head coach.

The game is currently at halftime with the Jags trailing the Texans 20-10. We’ll see if Robinson will be good to go for the third quarter.

More From DraftKings Nation