Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has really stepped it up over the last three weeks.

The second-year wide receiver has emerged as a consistent scoring threat as the team jockeys for playoff positioning within the NFC. Because of COVID protocols, the team’s Week 15 division showdown with the Seattle Seahawks has been moved to Tuesday evening and Jefferson will once again have the opportunity to show out for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson caught just two passes in last Monday’s 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but he made them count. He took those pair of receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, making it three consecutive games where he’s found the end zone.

He is currently rated as the 29th best fantasy receiver in PPR leagues and is netting fantasy managers 11.2 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson has been a strong flex option as of late and you need to continue to ride the wave if you can. Start him on Tuesday.