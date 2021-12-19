Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams enter a pivotal NFC West showdown with division and conference implications in Week 15 when they face the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams won the first meeting between the two teams, although they did not have Odell Beckham Jr. for that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. has been great since being fully integrated with the Rams, recording 186 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Beckham Jr. is showing why he was once considered one of the best receivers in the league and appears to be enjoying his time so far in Los Angeles. This Seahawks secondary has been suspect at times, which means the receiver can have a big impact on this game. Expect Beckham Jr. to be the clear No. 2 receiver for the Rams in this contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham Jr. is a fringe WR2 or a high-end flex play for Week 15. He’s worth putting in the starting lineup.