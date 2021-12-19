 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the LA Rams Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a first-down reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 30-23.
The Los Angeles Rams enter a pivotal NFC West showdown with division and conference implications in Week 15 when they face the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams won the first meeting between the two teams, although they did not have Odell Beckham Jr. for that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. has been great since being fully integrated with the Rams, recording 186 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Beckham Jr. is showing why he was once considered one of the best receivers in the league and appears to be enjoying his time so far in Los Angeles. This Seahawks secondary has been suspect at times, which means the receiver can have a big impact on this game. Expect Beckham Jr. to be the clear No. 2 receiver for the Rams in this contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham Jr. is a fringe WR2 or a high-end flex play for Week 15. He’s worth putting in the starting lineup.

