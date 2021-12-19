Sony Michel start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

In a highly anticipated NFC West showdown, the Los Angeles Rams will look to complete the season sweep of the Seattle Seahawks when the two sides meet in Week 15. Sony Michel has taken over for Darrell Henderson when the starter has been out but Henderson looks to be back in the fold for this clash.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel has been a spot player when both running backs are healthy, but does perform well in a feature role when he gets the chance. In the last two games, Michel has 200 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 44 carries. He should not expect that type of volume in Week 15. Whenever Henderson has been active, Michel cannot be counted on for more than 5-7 touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Henderson back, it’s hard to trust Michel in a fantasy playoff matchup. He’s best left on the bench this week.