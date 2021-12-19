Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams looked like a true Super Bowl contender once again in Week 14 with an impressive road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Matthew Stafford was a large part of that win, throwing for three touchdowns and consistently putting the offense in good spots. Can he continue his great season against the Seahawks?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford threw for 365 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the last meeting against Seattle. The Seahawks tend to give up a lot of yards on the ground, so the Rams could go heavier in that area for this game. Stafford has developed a great connection with his receivers, specifically Cooper Kupp, and can be counted on for 2-3 massive plays per game. In a contest that could turn into a shootout, Stafford is a strong play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the offense he’s in, the skill players he has and the matchup, Stafford is worth starting in Week 15.