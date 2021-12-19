 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tee Higgins ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a monster for the offense as of late.

The second-year wideout from Clemson has posted three consecutive 100+ yard receiving days as the team finds themselves in the middle of a dogfight in the AFC playoff picture. The team is traveling on the road to face the Denver Broncos in a critical showdown on Sunday and that begs the question of whether or not he’ll be a boon for fantasy users once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins caught five of seven targets for 114 yards in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss the the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. It was in line with what he’s been doing as of late, hauling in 114 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 12 and 138 yards and a score against the Chargers in Week 13.

Through that stretch, he had netted fantasy managers in PPR leagues at least 16 points in all three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ride the hot hand and continue to start Higgins if you have him.

