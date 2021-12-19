Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a monster for the offense as of late.

The second-year wideout from Clemson has posted three consecutive 100+ yard receiving days as the team finds themselves in the middle of a dogfight in the AFC playoff picture. The team is traveling on the road to face the Denver Broncos in a critical showdown on Sunday and that begs the question of whether or not he’ll be a boon for fantasy users once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins caught five of seven targets for 114 yards in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss the the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. It was in line with what he’s been doing as of late, hauling in 114 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 12 and 138 yards and a score against the Chargers in Week 13.

Through that stretch, he had netted fantasy managers in PPR leagues at least 16 points in all three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ride the hot hand and continue to start Higgins if you have him.