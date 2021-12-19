Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos this Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow has had a great sophomore season, especially coming off a season-ending knee injury last season. The Bengals' high-powered offense has been one of the best in the league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

This season, Burrow has thrown for 3,483 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. This is a major game for the Bengals as they are still in the playoff race and still have a chance at winning the AFC North. I think they will air the ball out a bunch and Burrow will need to play his best if the Bengals want to win this game.

The Denver Broncos defense allows 218.6 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. Burrow has struggled to limit turnovers this season, and Denver has forced an interception in six straight games. I would bet they'll force another one on Sunday. With that being said, I still think Burrow will have a big game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Burrow should start.