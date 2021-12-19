Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been a productive weapon over the past few weeks.

Even with the more explosive Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins present, he has been a consistent presence within the offense and has caught his fair share of targets. In the thick of a chaotic AFC playoff race, the Bengals are set to fly out to Mile High for a battle against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. How will Boyd factor in both the game and on your fantasy team this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd caught four of five targets for 55 yards in last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Over his last four games, he has netted fantasy managers 5.6 fantasy points per game in standard leagues and 9.85 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Boyd is a true borderline flex option for this upcoming matchup against the Broncos. I’d play it safe and sit him for this week.