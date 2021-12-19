Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are down their top running backs once again in Week 15 when they meet the Arizona Cardinals. It’s been a rough season for the Lions, who have seen their best offensive players hit the sidelines due to injuries or COVID.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RBs Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike

Reynolds and Igwebuike are both part of the a three-person running back committee the Lions will likely use. Jemar Jefferson is also part of the mix, if fantasy managers are interested. Reynolds saw the most volume in last week’s game, as the Lions were in the same situation with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams out. However, the matchup against the Cardinals is not favorable and there might not be much running at all if the Lions fall behind quickly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust any of these players, but managers can likely roll with Reynolds as a low-end flex option for Week 15 if they feel they need a player in this backfield.