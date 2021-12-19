Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has had an up-and-down fantasy season so far. One week he had six receptions for 115 yards and he’s also had weeks where he’s had zero receptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

In 13 games, Raymond has 39 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off a game against the Broncos where he had four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. While those are major numbers, he was the only player on the Lions to get in the end zone.

The Arizona Cardinals defense allows 209.8 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. They are also coming off a big divisional loss, so I would expect the defense to step their game up this week to get back on track. I don't see Raymond scoring many fantasy points this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Raymond should sit.