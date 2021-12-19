Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was having an extremely quiet season before being been acquired by the Lions. He's been a reliable receiving threat in Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

In nine games, Reynolds has 20 receptions for 281 yards and a touchdown. However, his reunion with Jared Goff has been great for him and the Lions. It has seemed to help Goff as he now has a receiver he’s comfortable throwing the ball to. In four games in Detroit, Reynolds has 10 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.

The Arizona Cardinals defense allows 209.8 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. They are also coming off a big divisional loss, so I would expect the defense to step their game up this week to get back on track. I expect Reynolds to get in the end zone this week if he plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Reynolds should sit. However, Reynolds is a great value play on DFS if you want to save some money.