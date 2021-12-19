Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been great as of late. After a slow start to the season, he’s quickly turned into the Lions' leading receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

This season, St. Brown has 57 receptions for 511 yards and a touchdown. In the past two weeks, he has 18 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. If the Lions want any chance on Sunday, they will need to get St. Brown a good amount of targets especially with the uncertainty of which running backs will be playing.

The Arizona Cardinals defense allows 209.8 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. They are also coming off a big divisional loss, so I would expect the defense to step their game up this week to get back on track. I expect St. Brown to put up a ton of points this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, St. Brown should start.