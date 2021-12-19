Tre’Quan Smith start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has made minimal impact for both the team and fantasy managers alike for the past several weeks.

The veteran wideout has hauled in just a handful of receptions over the past month as the team has switched between Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at quarterback. The Saints are off to to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football this week so what will be the fantasy football prospects for Smith?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith

Over the past three weeks, Smith has hauled in just nine of 15 targets for 79 yards, combining for just 7.9 fantasy points in standard leagues and 16.9 points in PPR leagues. He has just two touchdowns this season, the last coming in Week 10 against the Titans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to envision Smith as any kind of viable fantasy option right now. Sit him against the Bucs.