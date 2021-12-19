Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway has made a very minimal impact over the past three weeks.

As the team has switched between Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at quarterback, the second year wideout from Tennessee has only gotten a handful of looks as the team enters the final stretch of the regular season. The Saints travel to play the Tampa bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football this week and that begs the question of whether or nor Callaway will bounce back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Over the last three games, Callaway has caught just five of 12 targets for 71 yards to net a combined 6.9 points in PPR leagues. It’s a precipitous dropoff from earlier in the season when he was regularly finding the endzone. With Hill entrenched as the starter. we’ll see if he can get back on track this Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Callaway against the Bucs.