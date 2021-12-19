Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is starting to get into the swing of things and has put up pretty good fantasy numbers over the past two weeks.

The jack-of-all-trades QB has been utilized in both the passing and running games as the Saints attempt to sneak their way back into the NFC playoff picture. The team will have a tough test this week when hitting the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football this week. Should fantasy managers start Hill?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill has put up 51 fantasy points over the last two weeks combined. Despite throwing four interceptions against the Cowboys in Week 13, he still had a productive outing by throwing for 264 passing yards, running for 101 rushing yards, and finishing with two touchdowns.

He cleaned some of his game up last week against the Eagles, not committing a single turnover and rushing for two touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hill has been a good fantasy option for fantasy managers the past few weeks. With head coach Sean Payton out due to COVID however, one must question how effective the Saints’ offense will be. Sit Hill for this week.