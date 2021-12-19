Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week and missed the team’s 30-9 road victory over the New York Jets.

As dozens of his colleagues across the league were being put onto the list this week, the veteran tailback was activated from it and will be on the field for when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football. Now that he’s back, can fantasy managers trust him enough to insert into their lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram has been a decent fantasy contributor over the past month. He netted 16.8 fantasy points in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Titans and followed that up with a 9.3-point effort against the Eagles the following week. Those numbers drastically went down against the Cowboys two weeks ago, taking 10 carries for just 28 yards to net just 2.6 points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Saints facing the treacherous run defense of the Buccaneers, Alvin Kamara will most likely take on a heavier number of carries to maximize their effectiveness. As a result, you should sit Ingram for this week.