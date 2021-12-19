Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers’ offense put up 45 points on MNF against the Chicago Bears in Week 14. WR Allen Lazard had a big game with 6 catches for 75 yards and a TD, plus a rushing play for 14 yards. Lazard has a pretty good chance of being involved in the passing game as the No. 2 WR option in Week 15 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Let’s take a look at his outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

The Packers are listing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling as questionable to play against Baltimore. If he’s held out, the Packers will likely go with more two-wide sets with Davante Adams and Lazard, who has a shot to get another 6+ targets. The Ravens are more susceptible to the pass than the run, so we could see the Packers tailor their game plan around that. We also could see a defensive struggle type of a game. The point total is only at 43.5 and these are two of the top defenses in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If MVS is out, Lazard is a good WR2/FLEX play with upside. The Packers should throw the ball plenty in Baltimore. Lazard will definitely get a ton of snaps and run plenty of routes. Rodgers has also looked Lazard’s way quite a bit in the red zone.