AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers head into Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the NFC North at 10-3. Green Bay is coming off a short week having demolished the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. AJ Dillon had 15 carries for 71 yards in the win, and is surprisingly leading the Packers’ backfield in rushing yards over Aaron Jones. The two backs are splitting work with Dillon seeing the bulk of the tough yards while Jones is in on passing downs. Let’s take a look at Dillon’s outlook for Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon has at least 53 rushing yards in four straight games entering Week 15 vs. the Ravens. Up until last week, Dillon had 17 targets over four games. While Dillon is getting a ton of touches, the Ravens are the top rushing defense in the NFL, allowing just 85.5 yards per game. That makes this a bit of a pickle in such a big week for your fantasy football team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dillon feels like an OK FLEX option in Week 15. We know he’s going to get double-digit touches, which is encouraging. The problem is we don’t know if Dillon will get targets or if it’ll be like last week when he wasn’t involved. In PPR, that would be the key to his success. My worry is Dillon has slim odds of going over 60 yards and getting in the end zone. So yeah, stick to a fringe RB2/FLEX play for Dillon.