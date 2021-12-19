Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Jeff Wilson hasn’t made the most of his starting opportunities this season, but he will get another start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Does he belong in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

With Eli Mitchell sidelined by a concussion and a knee injury, Wilson got his second start of the year in Week 14 and gained 56 yards on 13 carries. He was not involved as a receiver. For the season, Wilson has seen expanded playing time in three games and hasn’t done much to show that he deserves more work. In those three games, he gained 134 yards on 41 carries. The good news for Wilson is that Jamycal Hasty doesn’t appear to be a threat to his role, Mitchell has been rued out. The Falcons can be beaten on the ground, having allowed 10 rush TDs to running backs this season. Is this the week that Wilson gets off the schneid?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Mitchell inactive, Wilson is worth starting this week as a low-end RB2 or flex option in 12-team leagues.