Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown missed practice earlier this week with an illness, but he returned to practice o Friday and appears good to go for a Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

In his last time out, Brown caught just five of eight targets for 41 yards and failed to reach the end zone as Rashod Bateman had a fantastic game at the wideout position. The Ravens played much of the game without Lamar Jackson, who left early with an injury, and backup Tyler Huntley filled in. Jackson’s availability is still in question, so we’ll see if he is able to go against a Packers defense that ranks No. 8 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Assuming Brown is healthy enough to play, he should be in fantasy lineups as a high-end wide receiver No. 2 on Sunday.