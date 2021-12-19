Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is coming off the best game of his young career as he looks for a repeat performance when he goes up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Lamar Jackson went out early with an injury, and Tyler Huntley came in and looked Bateman’s way often. Bateman caught seven of eight targets for 103 yards in a loss to the Cleveland Browns and took advantage of Sammy Watkins being out with an injury, though he was a full participant in practice earlier this week. Jackson is listed as questionable, so we’ll see what that might mean for Bateman’s targets depending on who lines up at quarterback. Bateman will go up against a Packers defense that ranks No. 8 in passing yards per game allowed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bateman had his first 100-yard performance as a pro last week, but he will likely have a backup quarterback at the helm. The absence of Sammy Watkins should help though, so he’s right on the edge as a start in most leagues.