Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman has developed into the lead running back in this offense, and he should see a sizeable workload against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

In his last time out, Freeman carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards for an average of 4.9 yards per carry and continues to be involved in the passing game. He caught all five targets that went his way, though they went for just eight yards. I was an okay performance from a fantasy perspective, but it was disappointing for fantasy managers to see Latavius Murray score a 1-yard touchdown run for his lone carry of the day. Freeman will go up against a Packers rushing defense that ranks No. 9 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Freeman is worthy of a running back No. 2 spot in Week 15 because he continues to get around 15 carries per game. The touchdowns haven’t quite been there with just four this season, but those should come with the amount of opportunities he’s been getting.