Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle and not an ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter also adds that earlier in the week the Ravens did not expect the dynamic quarterback to play on Sunday. But Jackson was moving around better at practice this weekend, leaving some unlikely hope he could play against Green Bay.

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson this week for a pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers. Jackson is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in last week’s game against the Browns. He did not participate in practice at all this week, and showed up on the official injury report with a questionable designation. We’ll have to wait until closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday to know for sure, but if you were planning on having Lamar Jackson in your fantasy football lineup this week, it’s probably best to have a backup plan.

Fantasy football impact: Lamar Jackson (ankle)

On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson has a chance to play this week. But he didn’t put a percentage on it. Even if he does play, the high-ankle sprain he’s dealing with is going to make it hard for him to run.

If Jackson can’t go, Tyler Huntley would get the start in his place. Huntley completed 27 of 38 passes last week for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled twice. You could probably do worse than Huntley in your lineup for this one, but you might want to consider other streaming options if you need a replacement.