Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Despite some concern earlier in the week, the Green Bay Packers did not list running back Aaron Jones with any kind of designation on the official injury report for this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. In other words, he’s good to go for your fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy football impact: Aaron Jones (knee/illness)

Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday, and he missed Thursday’s session entirely. But he was upgraded to a limited participant for Friday’s practice.

Last week, Jones had just five rushing attempts against the Bears, getting out-carried by AJ Dillon. He turned those five carries into 35 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Those five carries tied a season-low for Jones, but even in a split backfield, he’s still doing plenty to be worthy of a spot in your fantasy football lineup for the playoffs this week.