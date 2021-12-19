James Conner injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Conner is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, despite dealing with an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is officially questionable for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions. Early in the week, it wasn’t looking good for Conner after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. However, he was able to return on a limited basis for Friday’s session, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he expects Conner to play when they take the field on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: James Conner (ankle)

Conner hurt his ankle on the last play of a Monday night loss to the Rams in Week 14. The Cardinals’ workhorse lately, he finished that game with 22 touches—13 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns and nine receptions for 94 yards.

Kingsbury also said this week that the team expects Chase Edmonds to be back in action this week, after a stint on the injured reserve list. Edmonds has been dealing with an ankle injury as well. The Cardinals are expected to put Edmonds into the mix this week, eating into Conner’s total touches. Still, given the matchup, both running backs are solid fantasy football options.