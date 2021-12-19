Chase Edmonds injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Edmonds is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is expected to return to action this week after a stint on the injured reserve list with an ankle issue. More specifically, it was a high-ankle sprain, an injury that can be particularly painful for running backs. It’s welcome news for the Cardinals who had been leaning hard on James Conner during Edmonds’ absence. Now, the two backs will split the load in a very favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Chase Edmonds (ankle)

Edmonds has been out of action since Week 9. There was some talk that he would be activated for last week’s game against the Rams, but the team gave him an extra week to get healthy. That’s probably a smart move given the team’s playoff expectations.

Prior to landing on IR, Edmonds had been a productive second fiddle in Arizona’s backfield, totaling 430 rushing yards and a touchdown on 76 carries so far this season, with a very solid 5.7 yards per carry. He had another 211 receiving yards on 30 catches. It sounds like the Cardinals will have a more even split with him and Conner this week, especially since Conner is dealing with an ankle injury himself.