Michael Carter injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: The rookie running back is expected to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter will return to action this week after a stint on the league’s injured reserve list. Carter was designated to return from injured reserve in the middle of the week, opening a 21-day window that allows him to resume practicing and for the team to officially activate him. The Jets are wasting no time getting back into action, and he’ll be shouldering a big load for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy football impact: Michael Carter (ankle)

Carter has been out of action with an ankle injury since Week 11. Fittingly, he suffered his high-ankle sprain in a game against these very same Dolphins, so he should be plenty hungry to exact a little revenge.

A rookie fourth-round pick, Carter has been one of the bright spots for the Jets this season. He came on strong assuming the leading role out of the team’s backfield in the second half of the season. The Dolphins have given up eight rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.