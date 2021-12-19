Adam Thielen injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

We might not know whether or not the Minnesota Vikings will have wide receiver Adam Thielen back in action for this week’s Monday night game against the Chicago Bears until 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Thielen is still dealing with the ankle injury that kept him out last week. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week. On Saturday afternoon, he was spotted in uniform with his helmet, pointing toward a limited practice session, but it’s looking more and more like it’s going to come down to a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Adam Thielen (ankle)

Thielen was forced out of the Vikings’ Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions with his current ankle injury. It kept him on the shelf last week too. Prior to going down against the Lions, he had three touchdowns in the two games prior to that. Thielen’s overall receiving numbers are just so-so—686 yards on 64 receptions—but he has scored 10 touchdowns for the Vikings this season.

It’s a tricky situation for fantasy football lineups. Without Thielen, K.J. Osborn has filled in nicely. He has 83 yards on three catches last week, nine targets, and he’s scored a touchdown in both of his last two games.