DJ Moore injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Moore is expected to play today against the Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was able to participate in all three practice sessions this week—though the Panthers did not practice on Friday, so that day is an estimation—as a limited participant. The good news is that head coach Matt Rhule said late this week that he expects Moore to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football impact: DJ Moore (hamstring)

Moore was dealing with his hamstring injury during last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, forcing him off the field at times. He still managed to finish with six catches on 10 targets for a total of 84 yards.

Despite the team’s numerous struggles, Moore is seeing a ton of targets, more than anyone else on the team. He’ll have a tough matchup this week, but he is at least healthy enough to suit up for this game.