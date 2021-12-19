Tony Pollard injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Pollard is expected to play today against the Giants, but the Cowboys could have a slightly more cautious approach with him due to his foot injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Pollard is still dealing with a painful foot injury he suffered back in Week 13. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, he was able to return on a limited basis for Friday’s session. He has a chance to play this week when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants, but we might not have certainly on his status until closer to game time on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Tony Pollard (foot)

Pollard missed last week’s game, against Washington, with the same issue. It’s a torn plantar fascia which causes intense heel pain, so Pollard’s availability will be tied to the pain management issue.

Ezekiel Elliott is healthy. He had 12 carries for 45 yards against Washington last week without Pollard in the lineup. If Pollard can’t play this week, he could be in line for a heavier workload with Dallas big favorites over a Mike Glennon-led Giants team. If Pollard is active for this game, his workload could be limited given the pain in his foot.