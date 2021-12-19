Rex Burkhead injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s been dealing with hip and quad injuries coming out of last week’s game. However, despite some concerns earlier in the week that he wouldn’t be available, he’s now got a chance to play in Sunday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy football impact: Rex Burkhead (hip, quad)

Burkhead missed practice on Wednesday this week, and the initial outlook was that he’d miss this week’s game. However, he was able to practice in a limited role on both Thursday and Friday this week, opening up the possibility of him playing.

Houston will have David Johnson back in action this week, after he missed the last two weeks on the COVID list. Without Burkhead, Johnson would be in line for a big workload. But if Burkhead does play, it’s hard to get a handle on how the Texans would handle their backfield. If you’re considering either player for your fantasy football lineup this week, keep an eye on the news to get confirmation about Burkhead’s status.