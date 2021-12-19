Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Reynolds is dealing with a thigh injury, and he showed up on the injury report in the middle of the week. After a full practice on Wednesday, he was limited on both Thursday and Friday. The fact that he was still able to practice to end the week is a positive sign, but you’ll want to confirm his status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Reynolds (thigh)

Reynolds has been a productive streak lately. He had three catches on five targets for 52 yards last week against the Broncos. That was the third week in a row he’s had at least five targets and 50 yards. He also has a touchdown during that stretch. The Lions will be without tight end TJ Hockenson for the rest of the season and running back D’Andre Swift is on the shelf this week, so Reynolds is one of a few offensive skill players left who the Lions can lean on going forward.