Javonte Williams injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Game day update: Williams and running mate Melvin Gordon are both expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals, per Ian Rapoport.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. He’s got a knee injury that the public first learned about on Wednesday when he was limited in that day’s practice. He missed Thursday’s session, but returned on a limited basis for Friday’s. Head coach Vic Fangio said late in the week that Williams, despite the injury, will play when the Broncos take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Javonte Williams (knee)

After a massive outing in Week 13 while Melvin Gordon was out of action, Williams returned to his previous role as a slight second fiddle to Gordon last week. However, he still posted solid numbers, racking up 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and catching a touchdown pass.

You can expect a similar situation this week between Williams and Gordon, who is also questionable this week. The Bengals have given up 11 touchdowns to running backs this season, nine on the ground and two through the air.