Javonte Williams is active for Week 15 vs. Bengals

The Broncos announced Week 15 inactives and Javonte Williams is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury, but head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Williams would play and not be limited, per Nick Kosmider.

Williams has looked great this, his rookie season. Unfortunately for fantasy football players, Melvin Gordon has also looked good and is expected to play despite a questionable tag as well. On the season, he has rushed the ball 155 times for 743 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 34 passes for 279 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals have allowed the eight-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season. The Bronco backs should be able to have success, but the question is who will end up getting more touches. The answer is usually Gordon, but with both not at 100 percent, that dynamic between the two could change in game.