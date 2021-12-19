 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Josh Reynolds is active for Week 15 vs. Cardinals

The Lions published their Week 15 inactives report and Josh Reynolds is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cardinals. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced Week 15 inactives and Josh Reynolds is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Reynolds was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. He was limited throughout the week, although his status for Wednesday’s practice was unknown.

As expected, Reynolds is taking the field after two limited sessions. He normally wouldn’t draw much attention in fantasy formats but the Lions are banged up offensively. D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and T.J. Hockeson are all out, which vaults Reynolds into a territory of fantasy relevance. The wide receiver has 10 receptions in the last three contests, putting up 191 yards and a touchdown. His previous familiarity with Jared Goff does give Reynolds an edge over other Lions pass catchers. The wide receiver has some value as a flex play and could benefit greatly from increased volume and the potential game script in this contest.

