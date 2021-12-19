 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tony Pollard is active for Week 15 vs. Giants

The Cowboys published their Week 15 inactives report and Tony Pollard is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Giants. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Running back Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 15 inactives and Tony Pollard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Giants. Pollard was listed as questionable this week due to a foot injury. He did not take the practice field Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

After missing last week’s game against Washington, Pollard will be suiting up for Week 15 against the Giants. The running back has been more involved in the offense of late, with 35 carries and 17 targets in his last four outings. With Ezekiel Elliott also playing through an injury, the Cowboys are likely to continue giving Corey Clement some work as they ease Pollard into the game. He isn’t expected to see the same workload he had been getting before his foot injury. He makes for a very risky play in the fantasy football playoffs. He should only be used in deep leagues where you are desperate.

