Tony Pollard is active for Week 15 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 15 inactives and Tony Pollard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Giants. Pollard was listed as questionable this week due to a foot injury. He did not take the practice field Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

After missing last week’s game against Washington, Pollard will be suiting up for Week 15 against the Giants. The running back has been more involved in the offense of late, with 35 carries and 17 targets in his last four outings. With Ezekiel Elliott also playing through an injury, the Cowboys are likely to continue giving Corey Clement some work as they ease Pollard into the game. He isn’t expected to see the same workload he had been getting before his foot injury. He makes for a very risky play in the fantasy football playoffs. He should only be used in deep leagues where you are desperate.