DJ Moore is active for Week 15 vs. Bills

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 15 inactives and DJ Moore is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Moore was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

With three limited practice sessions, it’s always likely the player in question ends up on the field. That’s the case for Moore, who will enter this game as Carolina’s unquestioned top receiving option. He’s been a consistent presence on the team amidst a lot of uncertainty elsewhere, and could see a lot of targets if this game starts to get out of hand for the Panthers. The quarterback situation in Carolina is not ideal, but fantasy managers can start Moore with little hesitation given his track record and the possibility he sees a lot of action in a game that Carolina could have to start throwing more in to come back from an early hole.