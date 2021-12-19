Michael Carter is active for Week 15 vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets announced Week 15 inactives and Michael Carter is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Carter was activated off injured reserve ahead of the contest and reportedly isn’t dealing with any injury.

The Jets don’t officially have to list a designation if a player is on injured reserve, so that’s why Carter’s injury status was unknown for most of the week. The rookie running back returns after a three-game absence and should be one of the team’s top rushers in this game. In the previous outing against the Dolphins, Carter had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. He’s likely to see more volume as the Jets try to evaluate their rookie rusher with the season winding down. Fantasy managers should start Carter as a high-end flex play this week, and he can even be considered a RB2 play given his perch atop the Jets backfield.