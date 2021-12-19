 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Edmonds is active for Week 15 vs. Lions

The Cardinals published their Week 15 inactives report and Chase Edmonds is active for their matchup against the Lions. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 15 inactives and Chase Edmonds is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Edmonds has been on the injured reserve list since suffering an ankle injury in Week 9. He was activated off injured reserve ahead of the contest.

With Edmonds back in the mix, the Cardinals will get another weapon to help mitigate the loss of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Edmonds was Arizona’s top running back entering the season, although James Conner did get a significant amount of the short-yardage and redzone touches. That may have been the most frustrating part of managing Edmonds, as he rarely was able to find the endzone.

Fantasy managers can play Edmonds knowing he likely returns to his heavy usage between the 20s. Conner is also dealing with an injury, so there’s a chance the Cardinals lean more on Edmonds in what should be a favorable game script for both running backs.

