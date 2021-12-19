Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers will wrap-up their three-game road trip on Sunday night when they travel to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bulls. It is the second time that these two teams are playing each other. In their first meeting on November 15, the Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103 at STAPLES Center. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Lakers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6

It has been hard to pick a side in most NBA games lately due to the surge of players being placed in the health and safety protocol. The Bulls are one of the teams who have been hit hard by the virus and has had 10 players go into the protocol. Chicago has not played since Dec. 11, but will get back DeMar DeRozan, and Coby White, and Javonte Green.

As for the Lakers, they will not have All-Star forward Anthony Davis for the next four weeks because of a MCL sprain. Los Angeles will also be without head coach Frank Vogel, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocol on Sunday. Los Angeles will lean on the duo of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, who can take over a game at any moment. The Lakers are 4-3 against the spread this season when they are the road underdog and 7-6 ATS when they are coming off a loss.

Over/Under: Under 215

The last time these two teams played each other, the total points scored was 224 and that was due to the Lakers’ lackluster effort on defense. Since this is the first game for the Bulls in eight days, I think the best play is the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Lakers’ last six games.

