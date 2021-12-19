Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 19

The NBA schedule continues to be in a flux with COVID cases spiking across the league, but there are still games happening Sunday amid postponements. Here’s a look at the best player props from Sunday’s slate. Note that these players and games will still be in question going forward and you should always check to make sure a player is playing or a game is happening before making a wager. Props and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James, over 8.5 assists (+100)

James is probable for this game and should play considering he’s suited up in the last seven contests. The King is averaging 6.8 assists per game this season, but he’s racked up 7.4 per game in the last five contests. With Anthony Davis out, look for James to take on a greater role as a creator offensively. With plus odds, this is a strong prop Sunday.

Dillon Brooks, over 21.5 points (-115)

Memphis continues to win without Ja Morant, largely due to the efforts of Brooks. He’s averaging 23.3 points per game in the four contests and is shooting the ball an exceptional 47.1 percent clip from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. The Trail Blazers are a poor defensive team, so look for Brooks to have a big outing in this game.

Gordon Hayward, under 4.5 rebounds (+115)

Another prop with plus odds and this one is a bit tricky, as Hayward hovers right around four to five rebounds per game. He’s averaging exactly 4.5 boards per game over the last 10, but the Suns present a big challenge on the glass with Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. It’s easy to see Hayward being the odd man out as the Hornets try to match the Suns size-wise on the interior.

