Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a back injury. Valdes-Scantling was limited in practice all week, but he was at least on the field for all three sessions. He is expected to play when the Packers travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy football impact: Marques Valdez-Scantling (back)

Valdes-Scantling’s current injury first popped up last week, ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears. He was still able to suit up for that one, catching three passes on five targets for 20 yards.

The Packers’ receiver rotation behind Davante Adams is always kind of a guessing game, with one player liable to have a big game one week before a 20-yard outing in the next one. Nevertheless, MVS is always capable of exploding for a big one, like he did back in Week 11 with 123 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. However you handle the guessing game of Packers wideouts not named Adams, there are least won’t be any question as to whether or not MVS will play this week.