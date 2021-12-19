Sterling Shepard injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Shepard is dealing with a calf injury. He was able to get in a full practice session on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but he was a limited participant on Friday. The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Sterling Shepard (calf)

There’s nothing to suggest for now that Shepard will sit out this game. However, it would be smart to check the news Sunday morning or the inactive list—released 90 minutes prior to kickoff—before making any final decisions for your fantasy football lineup.

It would probably be best to leave Shepard out of your lineups entirely. The Giants are once again rolling with Mike Glennon at quarterback, and they could even turn to Jake Fromm during the game too. Last week with Glennon under center, Shepard caught two passes on four targets for 27 yards.